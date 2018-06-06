USA Today Sports

June 5, 2018 | 9:16 pm EDT Update
“Oklahoma City’s done a great job of selling him on a future there, and he liked playing with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams and Billy Donovan,” Wojnarowski said. “They have a real opportunity to keep him, but the Lakers are home. He grew up in L.A., and when he left Indiana his plan was that he would be in L.A. in a year. So you have to credit Oklahoma City for really turning his head on that.”
41 mins ago via Oklahoman

However, George “fits right in” with Philadelphia, Wojnarowski said, and the 76ers have cap space this summer. The Houston Rockets, Wojnarowski said, will “be aggressive in trying to see if there’s a way to get (George) there.” But Wojnarowski said “the most intriguing scenario remains” the possibility that George would team up on the Lakers with Cavaliers star LeBron James, who can opt out of the final year of his contract after this season.
41 mins ago via Oklahoman

Rob Lopez: Woj says Gregg Popovich and Kawhi Leonard will sit down to talk between now and the 2018 NBA draft. He says a lot of teams would love to get involved in trade talks for Kawhi but the Spurs are not entertaining offers right now.

41 mins ago via Twitter

June 5, 2018 | 8:19 pm EDT Update
Rob Lopez: Woj on LeBron James this summer: “We know that he’s not going to give the Cavs much, if any, direction at all going into the draft or free agency about moves he’d potentially like… They’ll draft blind on draft night”

2 hours ago via Twitter

