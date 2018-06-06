Michael Cunningham: Mohamed Bamba tentatively scheduled…
Michael Cunningham: Mohamed Bamba tentatively scheduled to work out for Hawks June 14. Also expected to work out for ATL next week: Grayson Allen, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson, Marvin Bagley.
June 5, 2018 | 9:16 pm EDT Update
The Thunder is in a better position to keep Paul George than it was when it traded for him last summer, but the Lakers remain a threat. That was the message from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday during the network’s “NBA Draft: On the Clock” special.
“Oklahoma City’s done a great job of selling him on a future there, and he liked playing with Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams and Billy Donovan,” Wojnarowski said. “They have a real opportunity to keep him, but the Lakers are home. He grew up in L.A., and when he left Indiana his plan was that he would be in L.A. in a year. So you have to credit Oklahoma City for really turning his head on that.”
However, George “fits right in” with Philadelphia, Wojnarowski said, and the 76ers have cap space this summer. The Houston Rockets, Wojnarowski said, will “be aggressive in trying to see if there’s a way to get (George) there.” But Wojnarowski said “the most intriguing scenario remains” the possibility that George would team up on the Lakers with Cavaliers star LeBron James, who can opt out of the final year of his contract after this season.
Rob Lopez: Woj says Gregg Popovich and Kawhi Leonard will sit down to talk between now and the 2018 NBA draft. He says a lot of teams would love to get involved in trade talks for Kawhi but the Spurs are not entertaining offers right now.
Sagar Trika: Woj: The Sixers have interviewed Bryan Colangelo and his wife separately for multiple hours. Thinks the Sixers have to make a decision in the next 24 hours.
June 5, 2018 | 8:19 pm EDT Update
Sagar Trika: Woj: Dallas will have interest in signing Cousins, but what they do on draft night on June 21 will factor into how the Mavericks view Cousins come July 1.
Sagar Trika: Woj: Six months ago, DeMarcus Cousins was a max contract candidate and now New Orleans is looking to bring him back on a short-term deal to evaluate post-Achilles injury performance.
Rob Lopez: Woj on LeBron James this summer: “We know that he’s not going to give the Cavs much, if any, direction at all going into the draft or free agency about moves he’d potentially like… They’ll draft blind on draft night”