The Giannis effect is in full force in Milwaukee where the Bucks have cashed in on a new local TV deal with Fox Sports Wisconsin that will see its rights fee climb to $26 million next season. The two sides agreed to a seven-year deal worth more than $200 million, sources said. As part of the deal, which still needs to be approved by the league, Fox will pay the Bucks $26 million for their rights next year, up from a payout that was in the low $20 million range last season.