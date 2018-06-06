Adam Johnson: Erie BayHawks head coach Josh Longstaff has been named to Team USA coaching staff, replacing Ronald Nored who accepted a position with the Charlotte Hornets.
June 6, 2018 | 11:15 am EDT Update
We reported previously that Tyler Johnson’s contract — which will pay him $19.2 million each of the next two seasons — has a 15 percent trade kicker — amounting to $2.9 million — if he’s traded. There isn’t much optimism internally about being able to move that contract.
Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio believes that his team has the capacity and potential to reach the NBA Finals in the near future. “We are young, we have a solid future and a team, and I feel that we still have to do something big. I see myself playing the NBA finals with the Jazz,” Rubio said per Catalan Esports.
“If Allen is going to play in the league with an edge, or if he’s going to straddle the edge, he’s going to have to prove he can play at a high level. And the Jazz are convinced he has a chance to, which is why Allen is very much in consideration for Utah when it picks at No. 21 in the upcoming draft.”
According to an official with a Western Conference team that has spoken to the Heat, Miami hasn’t been trying to acquire a first-round pick but seems to have interest in possibly acquiring a second-rounder.
Mikal Bridges, the Wildcats’ premier small forward, will work out Thursday for the Knicks in Tarrytown, according to an industry source, after being linked to the franchise since February.
One personnel move internally in recent days: Rich Fernando, an 11-year Heat official who worked closely with Erik Spoelstra, is joining the Philadelphia 76ers as director of coaching administration. His motives were as much personal as professional; his girlfriend was accepted into a residency program in the Northeast and the Heat graciously allowed him to pursue the opportunity.
June 6, 2018 | 8:26 am EDT Update
Bucks' new TV deal worth $200M
The Giannis effect is in full force in Milwaukee where the Bucks have cashed in on a new local TV deal with Fox Sports Wisconsin that will see its rights fee climb to $26 million next season. The two sides agreed to a seven-year deal worth more than $200 million, sources said. As part of the deal, which still needs to be approved by the league, Fox will pay the Bucks $26 million for their rights next year, up from a payout that was in the low $20 million range last season.