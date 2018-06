No NBA team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the Finals. Do not forget that James and the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit over the Warriors to win the 2016 NBA title. “We don’t want to play with the gods like that,” Durant told The Undefeated. “We want to come out here and play our best game and just respect the game. Everybody has that mindset. I’m not worried about that. We want to come out, respect the game and try to win this thing.”