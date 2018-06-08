Jamal Crawford on being motivated after this year: “I…
Jamal Crawford on being motivated after this year: “I truly haven’t been this motivated since I left Portland to go the L.A. Clippers. At that time, people were saying, ‘Oh, you’re 32 years old and you had a slow year in Atlanta and now you just had a slow year in Portland during the lockout year!’ And I was like, ‘No, it was the situation. The situations I was in were different from the situations I had been in during past years! But it’s okay because in this next situation, they’re going to use me like I’ve been used in the past and you guys will see that nothing has changed.’ I feel like _that._ I’m so motivated for this next year, just getting back to having fun and playing how I play. I’m always driven and motivated, but this is a different type of motivation. I really can’t wait for next season to start. I’m so excited.”
June 8, 2018 | 8:48 am EDT Update
Kyrie Irving: Eyes on New York?
Kyrie Irving can be a free agent in 2019 and the Boston Celtics may retain Terry Rozier until they receive a commitment from Irving. Rozier is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2019 as well. “I think they’re scared,” said Chris Mannix. “I think they’re scared and should be scared to some degree of Kyrie Irving walking in 2019. I know he had a great year, but you know there are people in Cleveland that will tell you that the Knicks should be considered a real threat for Kyrie Irving. Because Kyrie had talked about it, about playing with the Knicks with some players in that Cleveland locker room from what I was told.
ESPN’s Chris Haynes was a guest on the TK Show on CLNS Media and he too says, don’t sleep on the Celtics. “Let’s not overlook the Boston Celtics,” Haynes told host Tim Kawakami. “If Boston reached out and said we’re serious, LeBron would listen.”
What’s your understanding about Durant’s thoughts heading into free agency this summer again? Lacob: My understanding is he’s extremely happy, from both Kevin and his manager. So we have full expectation that he’ll be back. Of course, you know how I feel about this for all these players — they’ve earned the right to be free agents and we can’t assume anything. It’s our job to convince them to want to be with us.
The Oklahoma City Thunder remain confident in their odds of re-signing Paul George this offseason. “I think there’s a lot of positivity around it, and I think even around Paul George, there’s a sense he feels like he’s in a good place in Oklahoma City. But things change,” said Shams Charania. “There’s different dominoes that’s going to change over these next few weeks. LeBron James is probably the biggest domino that’s going to drop. Until the league gets ahold of what his aspirations are, Paul George can very well decide to stay in Oklahoma City and not wait for what LeBron James is going to do.”
“Yeah, I mean, I’d hope so,” Love said in response about if he expects to be back in Cleveland. “I’ve always said that. I always wanted to be here. Always wanted to win here. But as you know, it’s probably going to come up. It always does. It’s also good to be wanted. But at the same time, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. We just don’t know.
The 10-year veteran, who was the subject of trade talks around last year’s deadline involving him and Clint Capela—talks which went nowhere due to Houston’s desire to keep Capela— has remained focused on the possibility of playing in Houston, two league sources told Rockets Wire. The sources requested anonymity because they are unauthorized to speak on the record about Jordan’s intentions. According to one source, Jordan was in the ears of multiple Rockets players throughout the 2017-2018 season, expressing his longtime desire to play in his hometown.
The source also detailed the events surrounding the infamous Clippers-Rockets postgame locker room altercation earlier in January. According to the source, after the altercation, Jordan spoke to multiple Rockets players on the team bus, citing frustration with the Clippers organization and a strong desire to leave. Blake Griffin, then a member of the Clippers and a teammate of Jordan, was traded to the Detroit Pistons less than two weeks later.
Specifically, Haynes mentioned how the signing of Omri Casspi didn’t help them enough in the wing shooting department, and that Ariza could help remedy that. Via the TK Show: “I’m going to throw one name out there. He’d have to take a tremendous pay cut, but I think at the end of the day he wants to win. … If you’re trying to bring in somebody, a wing player, who’s durable … a proven vet … Trevor Ariza. I think would fit tremendously. I’m not sure he’s going to sign back in Houston.