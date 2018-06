Jamal Crawford on being motivated after this year: “I truly haven’t been this motivated since I left Portland to go the L.A. Clippers. At that time, people were saying, ‘Oh, you’re 32 years old and you had a slow year in Atlanta and now you just had a slow year in Portland during the lockout year!’ And I was like, ‘No, it was the situation. The situations I was in were different from the situations I had been in during past years! But it’s okay because in this next situation, they’re going to use me like I’ve been used in the past and you guys will see that nothing has changed.’ I feel like _that._ I’m so motivated for this next year, just getting back to having fun and playing how I play. I’m always driven and motivated, but this is a different type of motivation. I really can’t wait for next season to start. I’m so excited.”