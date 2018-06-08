USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has named Melvin Hunt, Chris Jent, Greg Foster, Marlon Garnett and Matt Hill as assistant coaches on Head Coach Lloyd Pierce’s coaching staff. Nate Babcock has also been added as Special Assistant to the Head Coach. “When we set out to assemble a staff, we were looking for A-plus talent and A-plus people, and that speaks to the individuals we added,” said Pierce. “These coaches embody what we’re looking for in terms of character and credibility, and will help us grow our program and our organization. They will be great teachers and mentors for the players they’ll be working with and great representatives for the Hawks.”

June 8, 2018 | 1:47 pm EDT Update
There is no appetite to trade Goran Dragic — and the Heat would very much prefer to keep Bam Adebayo and Josh Richardson. But as Riley has said, no one on the roster is untouchable and any could be offered if a superstar becomes available. Though the Heat ideally would like to keep Justise Winslow, too, there’s an understanding internally that he might be needed if Miami can put together a package for a high-end player.
But when Perkins was walking out of the Quicken Loans Arena after Game 3 on Wednesday night, with Durant having decimated all hope of a Cavs comeback with a 43-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist outing for the ages, he just couldn’t stand the sight of his ex-teammate recapping his own greatness. So, in true “Perk” fashion, he flashed the old middle fingers at Durant as he spoke with reporters at the postgame podium. “Yeah, I flipped him the bird,” Perkins told USA TODAY Sports. “That’s my family, but that was for real.”
