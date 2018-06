In their fourth-straight appearance in The Finals against the Cavaliers, the Warriors have a 3-0 series lead. The Warriors won championships in 2015 and 2017– but Kerr said this time around, things feel a bit different. “I’m really pleased with our maturity,” Kerr said. “I actually really think the last few years have shown up in terms of our experience in these Finals. I remember our first year in 2015, it just seemed chaotic. Everything seemed so up and down. Now it seems more businesslike. It seems like we’re more poised. The overtime in Game 1, we showed that. We executed in those five minutes. We executed beautifully in Game 3 to finish the game, our guys were defending, scoring, knocking down big shots. I feel like the experience we’ve gained has helped us dramatically and it just feels more natural.”