Adam Zagoria: Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie is getting a lot of interest in the teens & 20s for the NBA Draft, per league source. Has worked out for Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Lakers, Denver, San Antonio and the Bulls. Has more workouts coming with San Antonio (again), Portland & Golden State.

June 8, 2018 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
No matter what decision LeBron James makes during free agency this summer, he will be in northeast Ohio come the end of July. In his hometown of Akron — where street signs bear his “King James” moniker, his high school gym is an unofficial shrine to his playing days there and a gigantic poster of him holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2016 is plastered to the side of a building — James will be opening a public school July 30. He is the school’s largest individual donor.
Whether or not James is in a Cavaliers uniform next season, the foundation staff will be there managing the school. “It’s not easy, but it’s so rewarding,” Campbell said, her eyes welling with tears. “And it doesn’t matter where he plays basketball. He can play here. He can play in Chicago. He can go to LA, Philly, wherever the rumors are. It doesn’t really matter because this is bigger than basketball.”
“Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t you want your own team? Don’t you want to go be a star?'” Thompson says. “Man, winning trumps all. This is the only franchise I’ve ever known. It’s not only about the individual accolades. Nowadays, because there’s so much star power in the NBA, the team aspect kind of gets lost. But I’d rather be on a team that can make an imprint on history. We’ve already made an imprint, but it can be even greater. That’s what drives me.”
June 8, 2018 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
