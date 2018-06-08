USA Today Sports

2 hours ago via USA Today Sports
Bagley, on the other hand, said he will work out for the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively. “Deandre, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. That’s his plan,” Bagley said. “All I can do is control what I can control and do what I love to do and just show different teams what I’m capable of doing. I can’t really worry about what other people are doing at this point. This is an important time in my life right now, something I’ve been working toward my whole basketball career.”

June 8, 2018 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
No matter what decision LeBron James makes during free agency this summer, he will be in northeast Ohio come the end of July. In his hometown of Akron — where street signs bear his “King James” moniker, his high school gym is an unofficial shrine to his playing days there and a gigantic poster of him holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2016 is plastered to the side of a building — James will be opening a public school July 30. He is the school’s largest individual donor.
24 mins ago via Chicago Tribune

Whether or not James is in a Cavaliers uniform next season, the foundation staff will be there managing the school. “It’s not easy, but it’s so rewarding,” Campbell said, her eyes welling with tears. “And it doesn’t matter where he plays basketball. He can play here. He can play in Chicago. He can go to LA, Philly, wherever the rumors are. It doesn’t really matter because this is bigger than basketball.”
24 mins ago via Chicago Tribune

“Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t you want your own team? Don’t you want to go be a star?'” Thompson says. “Man, winning trumps all. This is the only franchise I’ve ever known. It’s not only about the individual accolades. Nowadays, because there’s so much star power in the NBA, the team aspect kind of gets lost. But I’d rather be on a team that can make an imprint on history. We’ve already made an imprint, but it can be even greater. That’s what drives me.”
24 mins ago via ESPN

June 8, 2018 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
