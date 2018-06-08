Bagley, on the other hand, said he will work out for th…
Bagley, on the other hand, said he will work out for the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively. “Deandre, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. That’s his plan,” Bagley said. “All I can do is control what I can control and do what I love to do and just show different teams what I’m capable of doing. I can’t really worry about what other people are doing at this point. This is an important time in my life right now, something I’ve been working toward my whole basketball career.”
No matter what decision LeBron James makes during free agency this summer, he will be in northeast Ohio come the end of July. In his hometown of Akron — where street signs bear his “King James” moniker, his high school gym is an unofficial shrine to his playing days there and a gigantic poster of him holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2016 is plastered to the side of a building — James will be opening a public school July 30. He is the school’s largest individual donor.
James is not the first NBA player to open a school, but he is the first active player to do so. David Robinson founded Carver Academy in Texas in 2001, and Jalen Rose founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit. Unlike Rose’s and Robinson’s schools, James’ school will not be a charter school.
Whether or not James is in a Cavaliers uniform next season, the foundation staff will be there managing the school. “It’s not easy, but it’s so rewarding,” Campbell said, her eyes welling with tears. “And it doesn’t matter where he plays basketball. He can play here. He can play in Chicago. He can go to LA, Philly, wherever the rumors are. It doesn’t really matter because this is bigger than basketball.”
“Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t you want your own team? Don’t you want to go be a star?'” Thompson says. “Man, winning trumps all. This is the only franchise I’ve ever known. It’s not only about the individual accolades. Nowadays, because there’s so much star power in the NBA, the team aspect kind of gets lost. But I’d rather be on a team that can make an imprint on history. We’ve already made an imprint, but it can be even greater. That’s what drives me.”
“I wish I was Klay Thompson,” head coach Steve Kerr says. “I envy him. He doesn’t really care what anybody thinks. But the way it manifests itself is so natural and normal. He just loves to play, he loves his days off, he loves getting outside, loves the beach. He’s not low-maintenance. He’s no-maintenance.”
“I have never heard Klay say, ‘This is B.S. … This guy is shooting too much, that guy won’t pass, or I’m not getting enough looks,'” his agent, Greg Lawrence, says. “If he has a bad night, Klay will say, ‘I wasn’t good tonight. I couldn’t make anything.’ Most guys would be like, ‘The system sucks’ or blame it on a teammate or coach.”
Shams Charania: Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert has opted into his $11M player option for the 2018-19 season, league sources tell Yahoo.