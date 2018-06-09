Scottie Pippen: Nothing but respect for @andre—he doe…
Scottie Pippen: Nothing but respect for @andre—he does a little bit of everything on the floor and plays the game the right way. @warriors Kent Bazemore: Ay this is fire!!! Proud of my guy @Andre Iguodala
June 9, 2018 | 4:02 pm EDT Update
If LeBron James isn’t on the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, there’s a good chance Kevin Love won’t be either. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM), no current players are guaranteed spots if James decides to decline his player option for 2018-19. “They start over,” Windhorst said of the Cavaliers. “They fully make Kevin Love available. I bet they would look for a first-round pick in that trade. He’s on the last year of a deal, so they don’t want to take on money.”
Gerald Bourguet: In terms of his fit with the #Suns, Bamba said he thinks all the tools are there for him to succeed, from Devin Booker as a scorer to backing up a good win defender in Josh Jackson at the rim to learning from a vet like Tyson Chandler