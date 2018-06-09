USA Today Sports

If LeBron James isn’t on the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, there’s a good chance Kevin Love won’t be either. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM), no current players are guaranteed spots if James decides to decline his player option for 2018-19. “They start over,” Windhorst said of the Cavaliers. “They fully make Kevin Love available. I bet they would look for a first-round pick in that trade. He’s on the last year of a deal, so they don’t want to take on money.”
