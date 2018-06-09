USA Today Sports

June 9, 2018 | 6:42 pm EDT Update
Josh Robbins: Combo guard draft prospect Anfernee Simons said he has workouts upcoming with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Bucks. He said he already has worked out for the Bulls, Suns, Trail Blazers, Lakers and Jazz. He worked out for the Magic today.
via JoshuaBRobbins

June 9, 2018 | 4:02 pm EDT Update
If LeBron James isn’t on the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, there’s a good chance Kevin Love won’t be either. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM), no current players are guaranteed spots if James decides to decline his player option for 2018-19. “They start over,” Windhorst said of the Cavaliers. “They fully make Kevin Love available. I bet they would look for a first-round pick in that trade. He’s on the last year of a deal, so they don’t want to take on money.”
via Bleacher Report

