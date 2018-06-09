Michael Cunningham: Hawks draft workouts for Sun: Allen…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks draft workouts for Sun: Allen (Duke), Foster (Creighton), Mahmoud (Louisville), Matthews (Rhode Island), McCoy (UNLV), Robinson (BC)
June 9, 2018
Dave McMenamin: No rest for the weary: With the Cavs’ season ending in a Finals sweep on Friday, the front office hosted a draft workout for Alabama guard Collin Sexton on Saturday, league sources tell ESPN.
Steve Kyler: So word on Porter Jr workout was he shot the ball really well and looked solid. Few doubt his talent, still biggest question is the medical. Porter Jr’s camp to pick which teams they will meet with and share details with, in the coming days.
Josh Robbins: Combo guard draft prospect Anfernee Simons said he has workouts upcoming with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Bucks. He said he already has worked out for the Bulls, Suns, Trail Blazers, Lakers and Jazz. He worked out for the Magic today.
June 9, 2018
If LeBron James isn’t on the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, there’s a good chance Kevin Love won’t be either. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM), no current players are guaranteed spots if James decides to decline his player option for 2018-19. “They start over,” Windhorst said of the Cavaliers. “They fully make Kevin Love available. I bet they would look for a first-round pick in that trade. He’s on the last year of a deal, so they don’t want to take on money.”
Scottie Pippen: Nothing but respect for @andre—he does a little bit of everything on the floor and plays the game the right way. @warriors Kent Bazemore: Ay this is fire!!! Proud of my guy @Andre Iguodala