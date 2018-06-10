Michael Cunningham: Hawks workout participant Mahmoud (…
June 10, 2018 | 12:14 pm EDT Update
In a series of interviews with Russian media this weekend, Timofey Mozgov has made it clear that he is frustrated —or worse— with his situation in Brooklyn and wants to play, either for the Nets “or another NBA team.”
“I have not broken anything. What influenced his decision … for me, it remains a mystery,” Mozgov told Izvestia, according to a machine translation. “I don’t know any reason why I first lost my place in the starting five and then not playing even a minute. But it’s the head coach’s decision and he is responsible for result. I tried to speak to Atkinson but he was not able to give me answer. Anyway I m confident. Just want to play for Brooklyn or any other NBA team. I tried to talk to him, but I did not succeed in drawing out something intelligible.”
The Cavaliers worked out potential draft choice Collin Sexton on Saturday, and owner Dan Gilbert called him a “very interesting prospect” in a Tweet. One day after being swept out of the Finals by the Warriors, the Cavs’ front office and personnel staff were back at the organization’s training facility in Independence, running the Alabama point guard Sexton through drills, sources told cleveland.com.
Dan Gilbert: #Next – Koby and team right back at em early this morning evaluating a very interesting draft prospect. Grinding forward…
Josh Lewenberg: Spurs assistant Ettore Messina was in Toronto for a 2nd interview last week. Belief is the Raptors have narrowed their head coaching search to 2 leading candidates – Nick Nurse and Messina – with a decision expected to come this week or next.