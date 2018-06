What is important — Kerr revealed something on the Lowe Post Podcast on Monday: “Typical Andre — he decided to play a joke on Bob and me. He got us on a conference call, told us he was gonna go to Sacramento. We wished him well, and he’s like, ‘I got you suckers. I’m coming back’ … that’s probably the first time it’s ever been told. But now that we’ve won a title and we got it all in our rearview mirror, that story can be told.” Did Kerr’s heart sink? “I bought it for a few seconds but he gave it away quickly. He just started laughing .. it would have been shocking for him to leave this situation.”