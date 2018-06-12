Michael Wallace: Oklahoma's Trae Young scheduled to wor…
Michael Wallace: Oklahoma’s Trae Young scheduled to work out for Hawks on Tuesday. Atlanta holds the No. 3 pick as well as two others in the first round. Can’t see the Hawks taking Young there, but they are indeed the true wildcard among the top lottery picks.
June 11, 2018 | 10:37 pm EDT Update
Same applies with this summer’s free agency and the ensuing trade deadline. There have been enough opportunities punted away for fantasy. Don’t draft Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan because Clyde Drexler is already on the roster. With that being said, the Knicks have taken the right approach by, according to sources, targeting free agency in 2019. It’s simply a product of circumstance. They are positioned to have cap space and it just so happens Kyrie Irving will be a free agent.
What is important — Kerr revealed something on the Lowe Post Podcast on Monday: “Typical Andre — he decided to play a joke on Bob and me. He got us on a conference call, told us he was gonna go to Sacramento. We wished him well, and he’s like, ‘I got you suckers. I’m coming back’ … that’s probably the first time it’s ever been told. But now that we’ve won a title and we got it all in our rearview mirror, that story can be told.” Did Kerr’s heart sink? “I bought it for a few seconds but he gave it away quickly. He just started laughing .. it would have been shocking for him to leave this situation.”
Michael Grange: Hearing Raptors assistant Rex Kalamian in the mix for position with Casey in Detroit. Raptors assistant Jama Mahlalela is a possibility for Raptors 905 post-Stackhouse, but no decision there until new Raps coach in place.