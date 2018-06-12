Jordan Schultz: Duke F Marvin Bagley III will workout w…
Jordan Schultz: Duke F Marvin Bagley III will workout with the #Hawks on Thursday, per source.
June 12, 2018 | 11:56 am EDT Update
Nick Nurse to coach Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are hiring assistant Nick Nurse to become the franchise’s new head coach, league sources told ESPN.
Nurse is finalizing contract terms with Toronto, but met with president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster on Tuesday morning to accept the job, sources said. Nurse, 50, replaces Dwane Casey, whom he worked under for the past five seasons. Nurse has six seasons of head-coaching experience in the NBA G League, where he won two championships and a coach of the year award.
June 12, 2018 | 10:36 am EDT Update
Warriors general manager Bob Myers expects swift negotiations to re-sign two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and coach Steve Kerr. Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, and Myers is prepared to give him “whatever he wants.” Durant has said all along he wants to stay put, especially after winning a pair of championships in his first two seasons with Golden State.
Back-to-back NBA champion Kevin Durant appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked if he’d be excited if LeBron James could somehow join him on the Golden State Warriors to turn a superteam into, as Kimmel said, “the Harlem Globetrotters.” Durant’s response: “I just don’t think it’ll happen. I don’t want to go there. Somebody’s listening, (they’re) going to write something. I don’t know, I’ll stay on my side.”
Shams Charania: As free agency approaches, Bulls’ David Nwaba has signed with agent Charles Briscoe. Nwaba is expected to be a potential RFA target for teams after strong season in Chicago.
Jorge Sierra: Australian swingman Ryan Broekhoff will visit Washington, Brooklyn, Minnesota and Milwaukee for interviews/individual workouts this week, agent Andy Shiffman told HoopsHype. Broekhoff, who has played for Russia’s Lokomotiv Kuban the last three seasons, was named to the All-Eurocup Team this year.