Kent Bazemore: Now that the dust has settled I would like to congratulate my guys on a 3rd championship! Proud of y’all! #WhereItAllStarted #Bazemoring @Stephen Curry @Draymond Green @Andre Iguodala @Golden State Warriors
Kyle Neubeck: Zhaire Smith mentioned wanting to show he fits in the up-tempo style of the Sixers and working in the screen-and-roll game today. When asked why: “Because that’s how they roll.” pic.twitter.com/LKRvnWhJqR
Adam Zagoria: TCU G @williamskenrich is part of a group workout with the #Knicks on Wednesday, a league source tells @SNYtv . Talented G is a projected second-rounder and the Knicks pick at 36. pic.twitter.com/ifXIjsK9It
Rob Perez: Kevin Durant debuts the @Nike Basketball KD11s tonight. Here’s what he told @Bycycle about how his career inspired the design: pic.twitter.com/OXx5Y5pu98