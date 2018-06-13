USA Today Sports

Michael Cunningham: There was a report that you had a great workout with the Suns. How do you think this workout compares?  Jaren Jackson Jr.: I think this was a great workout. It was probably different. We just did different things. I thought I shot well. Got up and down a little bit. It wasn’t nothing too taxing but it was an hour and we focused ona lot of things, like more intricate parts of he game, like where I would get shots instead of a normal camp-type workout.

He’s seen and experienced a lot of basketball, and sees big time stardom for Young. “His instincts are incredible,” says Strickland. “He can shoot the ball, has range, but doesn’t always have to be on the ball with the way the game is now with the spacing. He’s going to space the court, has a quick release, can shoot off ball screens, spot up and shoot it, big time range. The court opens up after you leave college and I think he has the talent and skill level.”
Strickland believes the pro game will enhance Young’s skills even after Young led the nation in scoring. Young shot just 36 percent on threes his one season at the U. of Oklahoma, though Strickland believes Young was forced into so many questionable shots because he was required to be the team’s offense. “I remember sitting on the bench at Kentucky and watching Bradley Beal,” Strickland recalled. “He hadn’t shot it well (34 percent on threes his one season at Florida). I’m watching him warm up and saying, ‘I love his shot. But in games he hasn’t shot it well.’ But you could see he was a great shooter. He gets to the league and it’s lights out. That’s how I look at Trae Young. When he’s open he’ll be taking quality shots and making quality shots.”
