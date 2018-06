Strickland believes the pro game will enhance Young’s skills even after Young led the nation in scoring. Young shot just 36 percent on threes his one season at the U. of Oklahoma, though Strickland believes Young was forced into so many questionable shots because he was required to be the team’s offense. “I remember sitting on the bench at Kentucky and watching Bradley Beal,” Strickland recalled. “He hadn’t shot it well (34 percent on threes his one season at Florida). I’m watching him warm up and saying, ‘I love his shot. But in games he hasn’t shot it well.’ But you could see he was a great shooter. He gets to the league and it’s lights out. That’s how I look at Trae Young. When he’s open he’ll be taking quality shots and making quality shots.”