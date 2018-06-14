Rick Bonnell: Mo Bamba worked out for Hawks this morning. Impressive on and off the court.
June 14, 2018 | 1:11 pm EDT Update
Barry Jackson: Heat has issued qualifying offer to Derrick Jones Jr, source confirms. So he is restricted free agent.
Orazio Cauchi: Knicks draftee Ognjen Jaramaz is heading to Spain to join San Pablo Burgos, as reported by @Chema de Lucas #NBA
Darren Wolfson: Guard Elie Okobo is in town this weekend to workout for the #Twolves. He’s 20 and has already played three seasons professionally. Has also worked out for the Jazz, Nuggets, Wizards, etc. pic.twitter.com/wkgJN0m00j
Mark Medina: I’m told forward/center Tai Odiase (UIC-Tai) and forward Nuni Omot (Baylor) are among the prospects that plan to work out for the Warriors tomorrow.
Adam Zagoria: Nuni Omot and Tai Odiase work out with Golden State tomorrow, per league source. Possibly LiAngelo Ball as well.