In a workout for the Lakers, he recorded a 34.5” one-step vertical. At the conclusion of Raptors workouts, Toronto puts 2:30 on the clock, instructing players to shoot threes off the catch following full-court sprints and pull-up triples from the wings and the top of the key. After launching, players inch out as many full-court layups for the remainder of the time frame. Dakota Mathias drained 13–of–16 long balls en route to setting the all-time Raptors workout record with 53 points