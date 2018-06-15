It’s likely that a trade with the Nuggets won’t be the only option available to the Hawks, either before the draft or before the beginning of the free-agency period July 1.
It’s likely that a trade with the Nuggets won’t be …
June 14, 2018 | 9:20 pm EDT Update
Top NBA draft prospect Marvin Bagley III has signed a five-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, ESPN has confirmed with multiple sources Thursday. As part of a plan to aggressively relaunch its basketball footwear business, Bagley was expected to be a featured athlete in several upcoming category and brand global initiatives.
Puma will also plan to sign additional rookies in the 2018 draft, before turning their sights toward signing several established players that have existing shoe deals expiring later this fall. The brand has found recent success and a resurgence in the marketplace thanks to partnerships with entertainment mogul Jay-Z, pop star Rihanna and several other endorsers in the lifestyle category.
It is the first NBA shoe deal for the brand since Puma had signed high-flyer Vince Carter two decades ago after the 1998 NBA draft. Carter’s 10-year, $50 million deal was short-lived, as the two sides parted ways during the middle of just his second season.
Kevin O’Connor: Anfernee Simons is getting some first round buzz: The Blazers and Lakers are interested in the late first, per sources. Heard Simons also impressed at a workout on Wednesday with the Cavs. Simons is raw but projects as an athletic scoring guard with size:
Tony Jones: Former Cincinnati star Jacob Evans will work out for the Utah Jazz Sunday morning, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune
June 14, 2018 | 8:15 pm EDT Update
The Nuggets are aggressively seeking to shed salary by trading forward Kenneth Faried, and the Hawks are willing to accommodate them for the right price, according to a person with knowledge of the NBA trade market.
The Hawks would seek draft picks, young players or both as part of a deal with the Nuggets or any other team that wants to reduce payroll. The Nuggets own the No. 14 overall pick in next week’s draft, and their expendable young players include recent draft picks Malik Beasley and Tyler Lydon.