The problem was, Van Gundy had confirmed to the gathered pack of media a report that Howard had sought his firing from the Orlando Magic. On Thursday, six years later, Howard recalled the moment in a guest appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, repeatedly calling it part of “the worst day of my life.” “The first question is like ‘Dwight, they said you wanted to get Stan fired.’ I was like ‘Oh, my God,’ ” Howard recalled. “That was literally the worst day of my life.
We had a game that night. And that was the worst game I ever played. Like, I could not hit the basket for nothing. And you would have thought — I don’t know what was going on that night, but it was the worst ever. “So man, shout out to Stan, man. Shout out to Stan, man.”