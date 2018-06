The whole episode reopens old wounds, and his guard comes up again. At lunch Ayton is talking about the nature of the media, using his Instagram following as an example. “I had 30K,” he says, and after the ESPN report, “I gained 60K in one night. The whole world knew me as the college athlete that took [money]. That’s how this world works. They love negativity. “In college I really couldn’t say nothing. Coach Miller was like, ‘Keep a low profile. Don’t worry about that stuff.’ But now? Oh, yeah. Wait till I start really getting some money in my pocket. I’ll say a few things. Pay that fine.” But then he breaks character—”No, I’m playing”—and a few minutes later he’s promising the rest of the table that he can sing. He tells a story about the Bahamas. He was in church performing a solo next to his sister when he spotted a friend in the back—”I was tall, so I could see the whole audience”—and burst out laughing in front of the entire congregation. “My mom gave me the whooping of a lifetime,” he recalls. “That was the end of my singing career. But I can sing.”