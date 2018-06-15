USA Today Sports

Ayton was raised in the Bahamas until he was 12. He remains intensely proud of his homeland, and the people from there are proud of him too. Mychal Thompson, the Bahamian big man who was drafted No. 1 in 1978 and whose son Klay plays for the Warriors, says, “I watched every Arizona game I could this year. It’s thrilling, man. I feel like I’ve got another son in the NBA.” It was everything after the Bahamas that made Ayton’s story complicated. “Home,” he says, “I was perfect. I was home. I don’t even want to talk about AAU. AAU was a bunch of s—. When I stepped foot in the United States, my life became a job.”
Of life with the host families, he says, “They did a good job taking care of me, but it just didn’t feel right to me. Like I was comfortable, but it just felt weird. It was very awkward.” His mother Andrea moved to Phoenix when Deandre was 16, extricating her son from San Diego, and things began to normalize. Looking back now, Deandre says he had become entitled, a bully who was resentful of the people around him. “I was lucky,” he says. “My mom came and knocked some sense into my head. Like, ‘Yo—that’s not gonna work.'”
The whole episode reopens old wounds, and his guard comes up again. At lunch Ayton is talking about the nature of the media, using his Instagram following as an example. “I had 30K,” he says, and after the ESPN report, “I gained 60K in one night. The whole world knew me as the college athlete that took [money]. That’s how this world works. They love negativity. “In college I really couldn’t say nothing. Coach Miller was like, ‘Keep a low profile. Don’t worry about that stuff.’ But now? Oh, yeah. Wait till I start really getting some money in my pocket. I’ll say a few things. Pay that fine.” But then he breaks character—”No, I’m playing”—and a few minutes later he’s promising the rest of the table that he can sing. He tells a story about the Bahamas. He was in church performing a solo next to his sister when he spotted a friend in the back—”I was tall, so I could see the whole audience”—and burst out laughing in front of the entire congregation. “My mom gave me the whooping of a lifetime,” he recalls. “That was the end of my singing career. But I can sing.”
The problem was, Van Gundy had confirmed to the gathered pack of media a report that Howard had sought his firing from the Orlando Magic. On Thursday, six years later, Howard recalled the moment in a guest appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, repeatedly calling it part of “the worst day of my life.” “The first question is like ‘Dwight, they said you wanted to get Stan fired.’ I was like ‘Oh, my God,’ ” Howard recalled. “That was literally the worst day of my life. We had a game that night. And that was the worst game I ever played. Like, I could not hit the basket for nothing. And you would have thought — I don’t know what was going on that night, but it was the worst ever. “So man, shout out to Stan, man. Shout out to Stan, man.”
“Every time I talk to the guys, they want me to come back, they want to know,” he said of his recent interactions at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I don’t know. I’m just chilling, having fun. I’ve got a lot of energy. It ain’t always getting exerted on the court, so I got to figure out somewhere to put it. I still got game left in me. “I might just go play in China or Europe or something. I’ve got some game left and I ain’t really trying to waste it too much more. So I’m going to figure it out.”
