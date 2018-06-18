Sagar Trika: Woj: Sacramento at #2, Atlanta at #3, and …
Sagar Trika: Woj: Sacramento at #2, Atlanta at #3, and Memphis at #4 are taking a bunch of calls from teams who want to trade up. Those teams include the Clippers and Nuggets.
June 18, 2018 | 8:19 pm EDT Update
Sagar Trika: Woj: Cleveland would love to package Kevin Love + #8 and get something on draft night, but that package likely won’t get them the star player they’re hoping for. Notes Kevin Love’s value is down and the Brooklyn first round pick is not as good as Cleveland had expected.
Sagar Trika: Woj: LeBron James’s decision won’t be quick and will likely stretch into July. Implication here is that it can’t be an opt-in-and-trade, as the player option deadline is June 29. Keep an eye on what he decides to do at the end of the month (a week from this upcoming Friday).
Brad Turner: Kings are not interested in trading No. 2 pick to Clippers for their No. 12, 13 picks, per source.
Mark Murphy: Stevens naturally wants Smart back: “Everybody in the building would tell you we would love to have Marcus back. Marcus has been great here – a big part of our DNA.”