Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks have dangled their No. 19 and 30 picks to move up in the draft, league sources told The Athletic. The Los Angeles Clippers (picks 12 and 13) and Denver (pick 14) are among the targets for Atlanta, league sources say.
June 20, 2018 | 12:00 am EDT Update
San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard met with coach Gregg Popovich on Tuesday in San Diego, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The meeting between the two faces of the Spurs’ franchise was done professionally and confidentially, league sources said.
The Spurs’ front office and Leonard’s representatives had been in communication since the season ended, and Leonard has been in contact with coach Gregg Popovich, league sources said. Leonard spent most of the second half of the season rehabbing his injury in New York, where his medical team was based and where he trained with Spurs staffers. He has returned close to full health from the lingering quad injury.
Leonard attended the private memorial service for Popovich’s late wife, Erin, in San Antonio after the season ended, and he interacted with team officials.
Jabari Young: Told Kawhi and Popovich did meet today, described as a “good” conversation. Expecting more dialogue in the future #Spurs #NBA
The Spurs have not engaged on trade offers for Leonard so far, but that could change in the next several hours as the team further weighs its options.
June 19, 2018 | 11:49 pm EDT Update
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich traveled Tuesday to Southern California and met with Kawhi Leonard prior to Thursday’s NBA draft, league sources told ESPN.
Leonard wants a trade to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers over the Clippers, league sources said. He has privately maintained that he no longer wants to play in San Antonio, and will eventually alert rival teams considering trades for him that his intentions are to sign in Los Angeles — preferably with the Lakers — when he can become a free agent in 2019, league sources said. The Spurs are unlikely to be motivated to facilitate a deal to the Lakers, league sources said.
Leonard had told confidants that he did not want to sit down with Popovich and has been purposely difficult for the Spurs to reach recently. Among the issues, Leonard is angry over what he believes was the Spurs’ mishandling of a quad injury, and remains irate with public comments out of teammate Tony Parkerand Popovich that he felt were not supportive of him, league sources said.