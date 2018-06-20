Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks have dangled their No…
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks have dangled their No. 19 and 30 picks to move up in the draft, league sources told The Athletic. The Los Angeles Clippers (picks 12 and 13) and Denver (pick 14) are among the targets for Atlanta, league sources say.
Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo on Wednesday, Silver was asked about the league’s perceived lack of parity. “I get it in terms of Kevin Durant going (to the Warriors in 2016). It was a bit of an aberration in our system, we had a spike in our cap, it enabled them to have additional cap room. The Warriors will tell you they would have figured out a way to get it done anyway,” he said.
But he added that the Warriors, who won their second straight championship this season with Durant, should be given their due. “I’ve said repeatedly, let’s also celebrate excellence. Ownership, the job Bob Myers has done as a GM, Steve Kerr of course, one of the great coaches in our league. Steph Curry, drafted; Klay Thompson, drafted; Draymond Green drafted 35th by Golden State Warriors,” he said.
“There have been dynasties forever in this league. There’s an old Sports Illustrated cover you guys should look up from 1997 and there’s a picture of Michael Jordan on the cover and it’s saying, ‘are the Bulls bad for the NBA?’ It’s kind of the same storyline right now. ... “I don’t remember the same conversation back then. I think because you didn’t have the Kevin Durant factor. That sort of bugs people a little bit, because a team that was already a championship team gained Kevin Durant. There wasn’t quite the equivalent with the Chicago Bulls. From a system standpoint, I’ll take that as an issue for the league because we always through collective bargaining can be sitting down with our players association figuring out what’s the best way to design competition throughout this league,” he said.
June 20, 2018 | 11:35 am EDT Update
The Spurs haven’t given up hope of reconciling with Leonard, league sources say, though it is unclear if the ballyhooed Gregg Popovich-Leonard summit in San Diego defused the tension. They still have the five-year, $219 super-max offer in the bag. They are projecting patience in preliminary talks.
The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies have, sources tell me, talked about trade concepts that would sent the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft from Memphis to Dallas, with Chandler Parsons as the “salary dump” included in the swap. The Grizzlies began last weekend in the preliminary stages of shopping the idea, as first noted here, with DallasBasketball.com breaking the story on Dallas’ willingness in “taking on money in exchange for a top-10 pick,” as a source put it to us last Thursday.