Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons have offered a front office role to Atlanta Hawks executive Malik Rose and sides are in conversations toward deal, league sources tell Yahoo. Rose was awarded G League Executive of Year this season with Erie.
June 20, 2018 | 1:46 pm EDT Update
Chris Mannix: How the Spurs are operating, per multiple sources from teams that have checked in on Kawhi Leonard in recent days: We’re not shopping him, but if you want to make us an offer, go ahead, we’ll consider it.
Nicole Yang: Marcus Smart: “Boston’s like a second home to me. Boston’s shown me so much love since Year 1. You always want to give back to a city that shows you love because it’s hard to find people, things — anything that really cares about you and you care about it.“
Mike Fisher: #Mavs are among the teams ‘comfortable with the risks’ of taking Michael Porter Jr. high. But that doesn’t mean ‘more comfortable’ than wanting 4+ guys ahead of him.
James Edwards III: In the front office, the #Pistons were looking for a young, promising person to put in the mix. Rose fits the bill. And given the new structure of the front office, it’s unclear if he’ll be labeled as “general manager.” But he’ll be involved.