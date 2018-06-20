The 14 players of the German national team which will be available for the upcoming games against Austria and Serbia are announced today and they include both Dennis Schroder from the Atlanta Hawks and also Max Kleber from Dallas.
June 20, 2018 | 3:18 pm EDT Update
Sources have indicated Mikal Bridges still is the favorite to be the Knicks’ selection at nine Thursday — even if Michael Porter Jr. falls. The Knicks are starting to get cold feet on the uber-talented Porter after his latest mishap last week, when he incurred hip spasms before his on-again, off-again, on-again public workout in Chicago.
Steve Kyler: Some Draft Scuttle from@New York – The Houston Rockets apparently are exploring a trade that would get them a mid-lottery pick. Rockets apparently tried to get players in for workouts yesterday and today.
Jabari Young: Hearing #Spurs are throwing out feelers for trading No. 18 pick as they talk to teams. As of now, likely to keep it, but if attached to a good deal, they would move it. Not making it cheap though. #NBADraft
Manny Navarro: #Heat say @Bam Adebayo will be participating in Summer League this year. How many games he plays in remains up to the coaches.
On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony reported Young worked out privately for the Cavs over the weekend. The team would not confirm the workout, which, assuming the workout did in fact take place is a break from how the team has operated with its pre-draft workouts so far (the Cavs have typically confirmed them afterwards).
The organization hasn’t been shy about its affinity for Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr (on Tuesday cleveland.com reported the Cavs would likely take him if he’s there at No. 8), or about Alabama point guard Collin Sexton — who so excited Dan Gilbert at his workout that the team owner took to Twitter over him.
June 20, 2018 | 2:27 pm EDT Update
Executives around the league say it’s near impossible that the Spurs and Leonard can work out their differences in time for the draft, which would leave San Antonio — which owns the No. 18 pick — in limbo as the team makes its selection. Ideally, the Spurs would have a clear view on Leonard’s future so that they could acquire more picks in this draft.
Should Leonard continue to insist he wants out, the Spurs have some sense of the offers they could consider — the team has heard from multiple serious suitors for Leonard, including Boston, Philadelphia and Cleveland.