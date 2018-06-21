Shams Charania: Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon has exercised his $7.2M player option for next season, league sources tell Yahoo.
June 20, 2018 | 10:56 pm EDT Update
Chris Mannix: Luka Doncic continues to be a strong candidate in Sacramento at No. 2, league sources told @YahooSports. And something else worth remembering here: Doncic is a pretty safe pick, and would be a popular one in Sacto.
Ohm Youngmisuk: The Lakers brought Arizona’s Allonzo Trier in for a second workout this week, according to league sources. The Lakers are looking to improve their shooting and Trier shot better in the second workout than his first according to sources. The 6-5 guard’s stock could be rising.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Lakers worked out a ton of guys who could go in the second round. They’re targeting shooting and versatility in this draft and also could look at versatile bigs like Michigan’s Mo Wagner, who can rebound and stretch the floor. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Hearing Sixers very interested in @zhaire_smith with the 10th pick, sources said. He worked out with the Sixers twice.
June 20, 2018 | 10:12 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn has declined his $4.2M option for the 2018-19 season to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources told ESPN.
Bobby Marks: Kyle O’Quinn declining his $4.25M contract will only impact the Knicks cap space this offseason if Enes Kanter decides to decline his $18.6M option. If Kanter returns, New York will be right at the cap. New York will have the $8.6M non tax midlevel and $3.4M biannual exception.