Atlanta has explored moving Schröder, but league sources say his off-court behavior and general attitude have made him harder to trade, despite the fact he’s entering his prime years at age 24.
June 21, 2018 | 4:21 am EDT Update
An NBA source tells DallasBasketball.com that depending on Smart’s asking price, the Mavs can be expected to explore pursuing the 6-4 guard, a defense-first battler who scores 10 points per game for a Celtics team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Thibodeau and Towns have spoken on the phone this offseason, league sources told The Athletic, and there is expected to be more substantive dialogue in the coming weeks when Towns returns from his travels. According to several people familiar with the situation, there has not been an impasse between the two. Towns has not asked for a trade and the Wolves are not considering trading him. As contract extension talks kick off for Towns this summer, the communication only figures to increase.
According to NBA insider Ian Begley of ESPN, an example of an established star that could entice James to re-sign with the Cavs is current Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker. “I just think you have to trade for a point guard who can make things easier for everybody on the court, including LeBron,” Begley said during an appearance on the “Bull and Fox Show” on 92.3 The Fan. He went on to discuss Walker’s availability. “Kemba Walker was dangled by Charlotte before the trade deadline,” he said. “If you could somehow land a player like him in a trade prior to the draft … shortly after the draft, I certainly think that would impact LeBron’s thinking.”
Adam Lauridsen: The Warriors’ front office has expressed interest in O’Quinn before. The market for big men was depressed last off-season. If the trend continues, the Warriors’ mid-level might be a competitive offer. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Ian Begley: Several agents are under the impression that NYK is strongly opposed to signing free agents to long-term contracts this summer. The goal appears to be to preserve cap space for 2019. So if NYK wants to re-sign Kyle O’Quinn, maybe the club offers him a raise on a 1-year deal?
Howard Beck: “The (Hornets) locker room did not like Dwight Howard,” @bwood_33 says on @SiriusXMNBA “Guys were just sick and tired of his act.”