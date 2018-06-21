USA Today Sports

Atlanta has explored moving Schröder, but league sourc…

Thibodeau and Towns have spoken on the phone this offseason, league sources told The Athletic, and there is expected to be more substantive dialogue in the coming weeks when Towns returns from his travels. According to several people familiar with the situation, there has not been an impasse between the two. Towns has not asked for a trade and the Wolves are not considering trading him. As contract extension talks kick off for Towns this summer, the communication only figures to increase.
According to NBA insider Ian Begley of ESPN, an example of an established star that could entice James to re-sign with the Cavs is current Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker. “I just think you have to trade for a point guard who can make things easier for everybody on the court, including LeBron,” Begley said during an appearance on the “Bull and Fox Show” on 92.3 The Fan. He went on to discuss Walker’s availability. “Kemba Walker was dangled by Charlotte before the trade deadline,” he said. “If you could somehow land a player like him in a trade prior to the draft … shortly after the draft, I certainly think that would impact LeBron’s thinking.”
