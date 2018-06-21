Bobby Marks: Here are the four teams that cannot take i…
Bobby Marks: Here are the four teams that cannot take in cash tonight in a trade: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia. Any trade would have to be post 7/6 when the new cap year starts and each team will have $5.2M to receive.
June 21, 2018 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
Jeremy Woo: One team to keep an eye on as the draft nears: the Miami Heat, who have been pursuing the possibility of acquiring a first-round selection, according to multiple league sources. At the moment, the Heat don’t own a draft pick. Jake Fisher: I’ve been told Justise Winslow is available in Miami’s trade discussions.
ESPN Cleveland: Windhorst: I don’t think LeBron looks at the #Cavs and says they are that far away. I think he believes if they had one more good player, things would have been a lot different this year. Maybe getting Kemba Walker could be that player.
On offense, the Kings see a big man who can score out to the 3-point line and will be a good offensive rebounder. Bagley averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds for Duke, one of only four players to average 20 points and 10 rebounds in the NCAA last season. Bagley became just the third player (Horace Grant, Tim Duncan) to lead the ACC in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage.
Harrison Wind: I’m hearing Denver has been aggressive in trying to move into the top-4 tonight but the asking price remains high. The feeling is the Nuggets don’t want to move any part of its three-man core, and for good reason. Wings that fit well in Denver are also available at 14 @BSNDenver
Kyle Neubeck: Since this now appears to be relevant: The Sixers were one of the teams in Chicago for Michael Porter Jr.’s pro day and received access to his medical information, I’m told.
Rick Bonnell: It will be fascinating if Michael Porter is there when the @Charlotte Hornets pick at No. 11. I asked Kupchak Tuesday if he had all the medical info to make a call if Porter is there. Kupchak said he does. What would that decision be?