48 mins ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The Hawks and Mavericks are still talking, according to league sources, but Dallas is unwilling to trade No. 5 and Wes Matthews for No. 3 and Kent Bazemore. Such a move is essentially paying $19.3 million to move up two spots in tonight’s draft

Storyline: Kent Bazemore Trade?
June 21, 2018 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
June 21, 2018 | 7:29 pm EDT Update
