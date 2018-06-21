Marc Stein: The Hawks also sought an unprotected future first-round pick in the Matthews/Bazemore scenario, according to one league source
June 21, 2018 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: The Suns are about to make it official and select Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, according to league sources
Luka Doncic had preferred to let things a bit vague regarding whether he’ll make the NBA jump next season or not, but shortly before the Draft ceremony, he pretty much made everything clear: He’s going to the NBA. “Yes. My decision is made. I want to be an NBA player,” Doncic said when he was asked if he’ll play in the NBA next season, live on ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Michael Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, is delivering more detailed and recent medical info to lottery teams on Porter’s back, believes he’s given execs more reason to feel comfortable in long-term prognosis. Tecent medical report circulated among teams caused major concern.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers (Nos. 12 and 13) and Nuggets (14) are preparing for possibility that Porter Jr., could drop to them.
Adam Himmelsbach: Multiple sources continuing to indicate the Celtics are most likely to stick with the 27th pick. Of course, they’ll be on the phones still.
June 21, 2018 | 7:29 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Jaren Jackson Jr., has grown comfortable with the prospect of Memphis drafting him with fourth pick, and provided Grizz officials the requisite personal information they requested. Coach JB Bickerstaff played a big role in selling a vision for Jackson’s future there.
Tim Cato: Dallas’ preferred trade offer to Atlanta this week had been the No. 5 pick plus the No. 33 pick for the No. 3 pick, I’ve been told, but Atlanta wouldn’t bite.