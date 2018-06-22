Marc Stein: The Mavericks will now draft Trae Young for…
Marc Stein: The Mavericks will now draft Trae Young for Atlanta and nudge Orlando in the direction of Mo Bamba at No. 6
June 21, 2018 | 9:25 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: Deandre Ayton on Mikal Bridges: “He’s most definitely a winner. A two-time champion. A great shooter and defender. He’s very athletic. He’s a THREAT.”
Chris Fedor: Source tells me #Cavs intend to keep Collin Sexton. Things change quickly in the NBA, of course. But that’s the plan as of now. Team seems really excited about getting him. “Great kid, really hard worker.”
Shams Charania: Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Donte DiVincenzo with the No. 17 pick in the NBA draft.
Brad Turner: Jerome Robinson on being drafted by the Clippers: “I just thought it was a great fit. They want to win and I’m a winner.”
June 21, 2018 | 9:19 pm EDT Update
Vincent Goodwill: The Bulls inquired about moving up but discussions weren’t serious, per sources. The reason: “Too expensive” as in future picks and their second first-rounder, at 22