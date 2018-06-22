Michael Cunningham: Hawks get two future second-round p…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks get two future second-round picks from Hornets for No. 34 pick.
June 22, 2018 | 12:23 am EDT Update
Fred Katz: Ainge on the possibility of moving up high in the draft: “We knew going into today that it was very, very unlikely it was going to happen.”
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Seton Hall center Angel Delgado has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Arizona forward Allonzo Trier has agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.
Gerald Bourguet: #Suns GM Ryan McDonough: “There were no surprises with Deandre…he checked every box for us. Strong ties to the area. It meant a lot to him to be a Sun.”
Josh Robbins: Jeff Weltman, after the draft, on selecting Mohamed Bamba: “We are elated to get Mo Bamba. We jumped through the roof when he was available and we look forward to a very bright future with Mo.”