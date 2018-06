The Hawks debated internally whether they should take Doncic or Young, but they wound up passing on Doncic, too. But not without first drafting him and having him go through the exercise of hugging his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, who generated some buzz on social media, and grandmother while donning a red Hawks cap. Doncic did his initial interview in the cap but only wore it for about 10 minutes while sequestered in a back room until the trade was announced. An NBA staffer carried the cap for the rest of the night, and Doncic has no plans of ditching it. “I think I’ll keep it for the memory,” Doncic told Yahoo Sports, “but I’m happy to be a Dallas Maverick.”