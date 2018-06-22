Adrian Wojnarowski: St. Bonaventure guard Jaylen Adams …
Adrian Wojnarowski: St. Bonaventure guard Jaylen Adams has agreed to a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN.
Derek Bodner: Brett Brown on the Bridges/Smith trade: “To have an unprotected first-round draft pick is gold. To be able to use that to instigate a trade is gold.”
Shams Charania: Sources: Undrafted Georgetown forward Marcus Derrickson has agreed to join the Golden State Warriors for summer league.
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: Undrafted guard Jordan Howard out of Central Arkansas has agreed to play for the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League squad. He averaged 25 points last season.
Joseph Duarte: Houston guard Rob Gray, who went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft, will play for @HoustonRockets summer league team. “I will be playing summer league/ “training camp with them trying to earn a roster spot for the upcoming season,” he said. @UHCougarMBK @iRob_G
Gary Washburn: The #Celtics will add former Virginia Tech G Justin Bibbs and G-League vet Jarell Eddie (also from Virginia Tech) to their summer league squad, according to an NBA source.
When Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk found out who other teams were planning on drafting and that he’d be able to select Kevin Huerter with the 19th overall pick, there was no need to trade up to get the Maryland guard. Schlenk told 95.7 The Game in San Francisco on Friday that he had a deal in place to acquire the No. 17 pick from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a draft pick, but he never had to make that deal because the media were projecting picks prior to them being announced.