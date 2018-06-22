Michael Cunningham: Hawks summer league roster adds: Ja…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks summer league roster adds: Jaylen Adams (2-way contract), Zach Smith (Tex Tech), Brandon Sampson (LSU), Zach LeDay (Israeli league/Va Tech), Junior Robinson (Mt. St. Mary’s)
June 22, 2018 | 4:10 pm EDT Update
Brian Windhorst: “My feel is that LeBron James is not picking up his player option – that LeBron is going into unrestricted free agency, and that will result basically in San Antonio and Houston being out of the mix. I think he will interact with [San Antonio and Houston], but I think it’s Philadelphia, Cleveland or Los Angeles [Lakers], with Cleveland or L.A. being the two real choices and Philly sort of being there.”
Shams Charania: Sources: The Golden State Warriors are waiving forward Chris Boucher, who signed a two-way NBA deal after the 2017 NBA draft. Boucher will be an unrestricted free agent.
Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Friday he would like to see point guard Kemba Walker end his career here. Don’t construe that as Kupchak ruling out a trade of Walker, who has one season left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019. “He is on a (contract) that may make it a challenge going forward to figure out (the best course) before he becomes a free agent,” Kupchak said, in response to an Observer question about Walker’s status.
So if there was something new in Kupchak’s comments Friday it was his assessing how good Walker is and how beloved he is in Charlotte. “I think he is revered in this community. I know ownership, and myself included, look at him as the focal point of this franchise going forward,” Kupchak said. “(Walker) is a player that we hope is with us, not only for the next couple of years, but he ends his career here.”
Logan Murdock: As expected, Damian Jones will play for the Warriors’ summer league team, I’m told. Will play in both the California Classic in Sacramento and in Las Vegas
Brian Lewis: While @Dzanan Musa said he’ll play #NBA Summer League, #Nets GM Sean Marks was more measured: “They’re coming off, in Dzanan’s case, 75 games…So there’s a little bit of decompressing & recovery that needs to take place. We’ll weigh it and see what happens.”