June 22, 2018 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
After going undrafted on Thursday night, Issac Haas has signed a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Purdue men’s basketball’s official Twitter account. He will join the Jazz for the Salt Lake City Summer League that runs from July 2-5 and will likely be on their roster from July 6-17 in Las Vegas when all 30 NBA teams will participate in that summer league.
