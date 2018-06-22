The Hawks have amassed an intriguing blend of talent, a…
The Hawks have amassed an intriguing blend of talent, and they’re not done building. There were trade talks heading into the draft involving guards Dennis Schröder and Kent Bazemore, per league sources. Schröder was on the block all season, as we reported in January, while the team at least discussed Bazemore with Dallas and Orlando in possible trade-downs.
June 22, 2018 | 6:05 pm EDT Update
After going undrafted on Thursday night, Issac Haas has signed a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Purdue men’s basketball’s official Twitter account. He will join the Jazz for the Salt Lake City Summer League that runs from July 2-5 and will likely be on their roster from July 6-17 in Las Vegas when all 30 NBA teams will participate in that summer league.
Kendall Stephens will get his shot with an NBA team. The Wolf Pack alum who set the Mountain West single-season record in 3-pointers made last year has agreed to join the Orlando Magic’s summer league team.
Former Murray State guard Jonathan Stark has announced on social media that he will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Summer League.
Anas Mahmoud, who graduated from Louisville in April, plans to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies. The summer league starts July 6 in Las Vegas, with Memphis set to tip off a day later.
Marcus Foster is getting his shot at making an NBA roster. After not being selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, Foster has agreed to play for the Sacramento Kings’ Summer League squad.
Justin Beasley: Nick King tells me he will be playing in the summer league with the Los Angeles #Lakers. King set the single-season scoring record for @MT_MBB last season. @Nick King