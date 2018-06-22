USA Today Sports

The Hawks have amassed an intriguing blend of talent, and they’re not done building. There were trade talks heading into the draft involving guards Dennis Schröder and Kent Bazemore, per league sources. Schröder was on the block all season, as we reported in January, while the team at least discussed Bazemore with Dallas and Orlando in possible trade-downs.

Dennis Schroeder Trade?
June 22, 2018
After going undrafted on Thursday night, Issac Haas has signed a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Purdue men’s basketball’s official Twitter account. He will join the Jazz for the Salt Lake City Summer League that runs from July 2-5 and will likely be on their roster from July 6-17 in Las Vegas when all 30 NBA teams will participate in that summer league.
Summer League Rosters
