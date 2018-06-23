Michael Cunningham: Hawks pushed back Isaiah Taylor 300…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks pushed back Isaiah Taylor 300k guarantee date from today to end of month. Gives them more time to assess roster.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
At the NBA Global Camp this month, Kulboka scored 15 points on eight shots in a five-on-five scrimmage. Don’t expect to see him in a Hornets jersey in the near future, though. “He’s got a buyout that’s manageable, but we’ve talked to his representative …” Kupchak said. “At least right now, the plan is to keep him over there and hopefully watch him develop and then, when he’s ready, bring him back over here and see how good he is.”
Rick Bonnell: Shelby’s and Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe got an invitation to @hornets mini-camp next month, a shot to make the roster for Las Vegas Summer League.
Mike Vorkunov: Kevin Knox might start as a rookie but he won’t get that job for free. Fizdale: “I’m not handing out nothing. Everything will be earned. We’re going to have a super young team. Why disrupt the culture by handing something to a kid? Make him earn everything along the way.” #knicks
Someone out there was willing to pay $23,548 for the jersey that J.R. Smith was wearing during the Cavaliers’ devastating Game 1 overtime loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. You know, the game where Smith made that heartbreaking mistake, not realizing the Cavs were not winning in the last seconds of regulation. NBA Auctions put the jersey up on June 1 and closed it on Thursday. The crazy jump in price happened from Monday to Thursday when it began climbing from $2,160 to more than $23,000.
The jersey LeBron James wore when he dropped 51 points in Game 1 went for a lot more. That closing bid was $102,322.
June 22, 2018 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks assistant Sean Sweeney has agreed to a deal to become one of Detroit coach Dwane Casey’s new top assistants, league source tells ESPN.