Michael Cunningham: Hawks pushed back Isaiah Taylor 300…

At the NBA Global Camp this month, Kulboka scored 15 points on eight shots in a five-on-five scrimmage. Don’t expect to see him in a Hornets jersey in the near future, though. “He’s got a buyout that’s manageable, but we’ve talked to his representative …” Kupchak said. “At least right now, the plan is to keep him over there and hopefully watch him develop and then, when he’s ready, bring him back over here and see how good he is.”
1 hour ago via Charlotte Observer

Someone out there was willing to pay $23,548 for the jersey that J.R. Smith was wearing during the Cavaliers’ devastating Game 1 overtime loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals. You know, the game where Smith made that heartbreaking mistake, not realizing the Cavs were not winning in the last seconds of regulation. NBA Auctions put the jersey up on June 1 and closed it on Thursday. The crazy jump in price happened from Monday to Thursday when it began climbing from $2,160 to more than $23,000.
1 hour ago via For The Win

June 22, 2018 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
