Schlenk, who joined Atlanta’s front office in 2017, t…
Schlenk, who joined Atlanta’s front office in 2017, told San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game that he had an agreement with the Bucks to jump from the 19th pick to the 17th, as the Hawks were chasing two players with the belief that the Bucks and Spurs would take one of the two with the 18th pick. That’s when Charania spoiled the plan, reporting in a tweet that the Bucks were going to take Donte DiVincenzo, who supposedly was not one of the two players the Hawks had their eyes on. “So, all of a sudden, we were able to pull back out of that deal and keep the draft pick,” Schlenk said on the radio show Friday. “Instead of packaging picks to move up because we knew that two guys on the board we felt really good about and only one team in between us so that was beneficial for us last night.”
June 23, 2018 | 5:18 am EDT Update
ESPN Los Angeles: “From what I am being told…he’s made it very, very clear that he’s looking to go to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers and he does not care about the $219 million super max he could sign.” – @stephenasmith on Kawhi Leonard
Bruce Bowen, who won three NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs, took Kawhi Leonard to task for his dealings with the team this year, saying “there’s nothing but excuses going on.” Speaking on Sirius XM NBA Radio Thursday night, Bowen said: “First, it was, ‘Well I was misdiagnosed.’ Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they’re trying to rush you? You didn’t play for the most part a full season this year. And you’re the go-to guy, you’re the franchise, and you want to say that they didn’t have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?”
“I think he’s getting bad advice,” Bowen said. “I think what you’re starting to see now is an individual given a certain amount of advice, and it’s not the right advice. Here it is: You were protected in San Antonio. You were able to come up during a time where you still could lean on Tim [Duncan] Tony [Parker] and Manu [Ginobili].”
“Not one time has Kawhi come out and said anything to the effect of, ‘You know what, hey, I really enjoy being in San Antonio.’ Or, ‘I can’t stand what’s going on here in San Antonio,’ ” Bowen said. “Not one time has he said anything.”
Chris Broussard: From what I’m told, there is tension now between Houston and Chris Paul. Because there was definitely some type of handshake, wink wink, “we’re going to max you out” last summer. But here’s the thing: Now, they’re not so sure. Houston, with good reason, doesn’t want to do that. But they’ve got an out, because they have new ownership. So, Daryl Morey can go to Chris Paul and be like, “I want to do it, but we’ve got the new owner doesn’t want to give you five years, four years.”
The 28-year-old Walker has been the subject of possible NBA trade talks as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract with the Hornets. That speculation has amped up recently because it is a practical impossibility for Charlotte to sign Walker to an extension before he becomes a free agent in July of 2019 since the Hornets are so tight under the salary cap. “I think everybody is aware of the situation, if you follow basketball a little bit, it is unique that he is on an extension that may make it a challenge going forward to figure out before he becomes a free agent,” Kupchak said.
If Kanter opts out of the $18.4 million final year, the Knicks would have cap space to pursue one of the better names of a soft free-agent class, in restricted free agents Jabari Parker or Julius Randle. A source said Kanter will make the decision by the end of next week.
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: Portland plans to add guard John Jenkins, a 2012 first-round pick, to its Summer League roster. There’s a good chance he’ll be on an NBA roster next season.