The Atlanta Hawks recently unveiled its new 20-member “Hawks ATL Dancers” as the official new dance squad of the NBA team. Formerly known as Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders, the Hawks ATL Dancers were chosen after a rigorous 10-day audition. This year’s tryouts were comprised of mini boot camps, public interviews and a focus on more technical dance acumen. To tip off the audition process, famed choreographer Jamaica Craft of the hit FOX TV show, Empire, joined the VIP clinic and led the way with her choreography. Throughout the rest of the selection process, the panel of judges included special guests: American animation dancer Marquese Scott, founder of Xcel Talent Agency, Aris Golemi and the club’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Nzinga Shaw.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 23, 2018 | 3:03 pm EDT Update
It’s only natural to wonder if James might partner with his best friend and fellow free agent in Paul, and we’ve been wondering for six months or so if that might be the case. But while the Rockets appear resigned to the fact that James won’t be coming their way, they also remain fully confident that Paul is going nowhere. When Paul pushed his way from the Clippers to the Rockets via trade last June, there was a mutual understanding about how his next contract would look. It remains to be seen if it comes in the form of a five-year, $205 million max deal – one that would have him making a whopping $46.7 million in the final year of the deal while nearing the age of 38 – but there remains a strong sense within Rockets circles that he’s staying put.
The Cavs have reportedly pursued a deal for Kemba Walker to bolster their pitch to James, but might they be able to swing a deal for Leonard instead? They might have a better shot than anyone in the West, but they’d be hard-pressed to compete with the kind of packages that teams like Boston and Philadelphia could put forth. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Cavs have inquired about Leonard but there is no traction on a possible deal. The Spurs have told teams to put forth offers without any indication of what might come next.
Even with the Thunder coming just two losses away from missing the playoffs, and then falling to Utah in six games during their first-round matchup, there is all sorts of optimism in Oklahoma City that George will re-sign. Conversely, there’s pessimism in James’ camp that George would leave Oklahoma City. George has raved about the Thunder since the beginning, making it clear to USA TODAY Sports in September that the organization had earned his confidence from the start. “I haven’t even gone through a season yet, and they’ve already proven everything on my check list (that) I can check off,” George said then. “That’s what feels good. That’s what makes me feel like, ‘Hey, this can be a landing spot for me, and somewhere I can call home for years.”
Mike Fisher: Rick Carlisle, speaking on-the-record to me & @1053thefan said on Thursday that #Mavs will likely have #LukaDoncic in LV Summer League but may not play him. Same w Dennis Smith Jr. No controversy here; it’s openly the plan. pic.twitter.com/nzLGfJcXqz
Wagner participated in two pre-draft workouts with the Lakers. He not only caught the eye of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka, but Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma as well. “Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart were actually at Moe Wagner’s workout, and both of them were elbowing Earvin and I, saying, ‘Man, this guy would be fun to play with. He plays with energy, he’s light on his feet,’” Pelinka said after the Draft concluded. “They were both texting me after we picked him, saying, ‘That’s another great culture piece for us.’”
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just wanted to clear things up because I enjoy sharing funny moments with my fans…Mo Bamba is a great player and Orlando gained an amazing talent! I wish him the best of luck with his future in this talented league! #StayFreaky