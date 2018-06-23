Part of the forgiveness is simply a matter of time heal…
Part of the forgiveness is simply a matter of time healing wounds. In recent days, we’ve already seen one of the grandest “hug it outs” in franchise history as Mavs owner Mark Cuban participated in a make-up session with agent Bill Duffy, an organizational nemesis for a decade-and-a-half, the result of Duffy guiding Steve Nash away from the Mavs and to the Suns. The fact that this time around, Duffy was, sources tell me, a key participant in the NBA Draft night swap that brought his client Luka Doncic to Dallas via a trade with Atlanta, is a miracle of sorts. If the Mavs can reunite with Duffy, they can certainly do so with Jordan — who happens to be repped by agent Jeff Schwartz, who unlike Duffy has always been very Mavs-friendly.
June 23, 2018 | 8:18 pm EDT Update
Anthony Puccio: Kenny Atkinson always gets giddy when discussing potential of Jarrett Allen. Latest was with @MikeFrancesa: “I am so thrilled about this kid. He’s the modern-day Clint Capela, Rudy Gobert. He sprints like a deer and he could block shots. He’s just got to get stronger.”
Carmelo Anthony: Oh You Mad, Huh? 😂 “Take A Step Back, Evaluate, What Is Important, And Enjoy Life” #STAYME7O
June 23, 2018 | 7:10 pm EDT Update
First, you’d have to forgive DeAndre Jordan. Or, more specifically — because if he somehow ends up in a Dallas Mavericks uniform, you, as an MFFL would surely grow to acceptance — first, Mavs management would have to forgive him. [….] Consider it done. The Mavs have, a source tells me, decided to let bygones bygones. And why? Well, they do need a center.