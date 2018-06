Part of the forgiveness is simply a matter of time healing wounds. In recent days, we’ve already seen one of the grandest “hug it outs” in franchise history as Mavs owner Mark Cuban participated in a make-up session with agent Bill Duffy, an organizational nemesis for a decade-and-a-half, the result of Duffy guiding Steve Nash away from the Mavs and to the Suns. The fact that this time around, Duffy was, sources tell me, a key participant in the NBA Draft night swap that brought his client Luka Doncic to Dallas via a trade with Atlanta, is a miracle of sorts. If the Mavs can reunite with Duffy, they can certainly do so with Jordan — who happens to be repped by agent Jeff Schwartz, who unlike Duffy has always been very Mavs-friendly