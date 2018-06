The Clippers are going to stay over the luxury tax and they are in danger of paying also the repeater tax, for staying multiple seasons over the salary cap. That’s the main reason which pushes Teodosic towards the exit door and that’s why it’s expected that the Clippers will announce their decision about him before the start of the free agency. Considering his performance and his salary, Teodosic will be considered a bargain in the NBA market. Τhe scenario of him returning to Europe, while possible, is still just a possibility that depends clearly on the offers he will get from the NBA