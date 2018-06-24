USA Today Sports

Journal Gazette
A pair of former Indiana basketball players found NBA Summer League homes Saturday. Robert Johnson will play for the Atlanta Hawks, while James Blackmon Jr. will play for the Milwaukee Bucks. Johnson was not selected in the NBA Draft on Thursday, but will play in the summer league beginning July 6 in Las Vegas. He is 21st in scoring all-time at Indiana and was a four-year starter.

Summer League Rosters
June 24, 2018

Milos Teodosic to opt in

Milos Teodosic has to decide today if he will exercise his player option for next season which will pay him $6.3 million and according to Eurohoops sources, he is expected to do so. However, the LA Clippers have also the right to cut him before the 14th of July and compensate him with $2.1 million, which is the guaranteed amount of his next season’s salary.
EuroHoops.net

The Clippers are going to stay over the luxury tax and they are in danger of paying also the repeater tax, for staying multiple seasons over the salary cap. That’s the main reason which pushes Teodosic towards the exit door and that’s why it’s expected that the Clippers will announce their decision about him before the start of the free agency. Considering his performance and his salary, Teodosic will be considered a bargain in the NBA market. Τhe scenario of him returning to Europe, while possible, is still just a possibility that depends clearly on the offers he will get from the NBA.
EuroHoops.net

The Milwaukee Bucks have added a two-time America East player of the year to their herd for the summer. Former University of Vermont star Trae Bell-Haynes received an invite from the franchise to join its NBA Summer League squad in Las Vegas next month. Bell-Haynes, who led the Catamounts to a 27-8 record and NIT appearance in his final season, was one of 40 players invited to the NBA Global Camp, a pre-draft showcase, in Italy earlier this month.
Burlington Free Press

