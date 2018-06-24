A pair of former Indiana basketball players found NBA Summer League homes Saturday. Robert Johnson will play for the Atlanta Hawks, while James Blackmon Jr. will play for the Milwaukee Bucks. Johnson was not selected in the NBA Draft on Thursday, but will play in the summer league beginning July 6 in Las Vegas. He is 21st in scoring all-time at Indiana and was a four-year starter.
Milos Teodosic to opt in
Milos Teodosic has to decide today if he will exercise his player option for next season which will pay him $6.3 million and according to Eurohoops sources, he is expected to do so. However, the LA Clippers have also the right to cut him before the 14th of July and compensate him with $2.1 million, which is the guaranteed amount of his next season’s salary.
The Clippers are going to stay over the luxury tax and they are in danger of paying also the repeater tax, for staying multiple seasons over the salary cap. That’s the main reason which pushes Teodosic towards the exit door and that’s why it’s expected that the Clippers will announce their decision about him before the start of the free agency. Considering his performance and his salary, Teodosic will be considered a bargain in the NBA market. Τhe scenario of him returning to Europe, while possible, is still just a possibility that depends clearly on the offers he will get from the NBA.
Jill Jelnick: Caught up with #Spurs @DGreen_14 today, he told me he has not yet decided whether he will opt in or out of his contract. Deadline is Wed. More on @Sports2NiteTV at 10 on @kcwxtv.
Sean Cunningham: Sacramento native (Laguna Creek HS) & San Diego State star Malik Pope will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers for Summer League, according to sources. That means he’ll be playing in his hometown during the California Classic – before heading to Vegas.
Michael Scotto: Former 2013 first-round draft pick Archie Goodwin will play in Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers, a league source told The Athletic. Goodwin was in training camp with Portland last year.
Jordan Schultz: Former Dallas #Mavericks guard Gian Clavell — the 2017 Mountain West POY — will play for the #Warriors’ summer league team, per source. Clavell is currently starting for Puerto Rico in FIBA.
The Milwaukee Bucks have added a two-time America East player of the year to their herd for the summer. Former University of Vermont star Trae Bell-Haynes received an invite from the franchise to join its NBA Summer League squad in Las Vegas next month. Bell-Haynes, who led the Catamounts to a 27-8 record and NIT appearance in his final season, was one of 40 players invited to the NBA Global Camp, a pre-draft showcase, in Italy earlier this month.