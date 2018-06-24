Adrian Wojnarowski: Hawks forward Mike Muscala has exercised his $5M player option, source tells ESPN. He will be back with Atlanta.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Hawks forward Mike Muscala has exer…
Chris Dempsey: Today is the day the Nikola Jokic contract saga officially gets rolling. This is the deadline day for his team option to be declined, which allows the #Nuggets to extending a qualifying offer & make him a restricted free agent. Then extension talks will take over.
David ‘Dubi’ Pick: Source: Ex-Euroleague center Augusto Lima, whose rights are owned by Real Madrid, has agreed to join the Toronto Raptors for Summer League.
NBA Draft: Hall of Fame point guard @IsiahThomas sits down with incoming rookies @DeandreAyton, @Mikal_Bridges, and @JarenJacksonJr!
Trier is from Seattle and spent time in multiple places, including Durant’s prep school in Maryland, Montrose Christian. “Our relationship has gone all the way through, even until now,” Trier said. “We text, talk and keep in touch all the time. He’s my role model. And if I need anything, I can talk to him — not just about basketball but life.”
Marc Eversley, vice president of player personnel, is regarded as the best candidate for the GM job. Co-owner David B. Heller could continue to have a huge say regardless of who the Sixers hire. “I don’t think we need an overhaul,” Brown said of the front office. “We’re in deep on this. We have ways we do business. So somewhere out there, we’ll find the balance of those things that I said, and I’m sure that I’ll have a voice in the selection of the next general manager.”
But coach Brett Brown, the team’s interim GM, said he doesn’t think they will have to look far for a new GM. “There’s so much in place that is good here,” Brown said of the Sixers’ front office.