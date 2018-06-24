USA Today Sports

Marc Eversley, vice president of player personnel, is regarded as the best candidate for the GM job. Co-owner David B. Heller could continue to have a huge say regardless of who the Sixers hire. “I don’t think we need an overhaul,” Brown said of the front office. “We’re in deep on this. We have ways we do business. So somewhere out there, we’ll find the balance of those things that I said, and I’m sure that I’ll have a voice in the selection of the next general manager.”
via Philadelphia Inquirer

Storyline: Sixers Front Office
