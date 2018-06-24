Bobby Marks: With Mike Muscala exercising his $5M playe…
Bobby Marks: With Mike Muscala exercising his $5M player option, Atlanta projects to enter the offseason with $20M in room and 15 players (12 guaranteed) under contract. The Hawks could be a landing spot for teams looking to move contracts (with a draft pick) to clear cap space.
June 24, 2018 | 3:07 pm EDT Update
Brad Turner: Clippers center DeAndre Jordan hasn’t made decision yet on whether to opt in or opt out of his $24.1 million contract, per source. His deadline is Friday.
Ian Begley: Enes Kanter hasn’t yet made a decision on his $18.6 million player option. Opposing teams expect him to opt in. But if Kanter opts out, multiple teams – including Milwaukee – have expressed interest internally in discussing a potential contract with the 26-year-old center.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Suns pushed the guarantee date on guard Tyler Ulis’ contract until Saturday, so no decision needs to be made today, league source tells ESPN.
Kentucky’s Wenyen Gabriel will play summer league with the Sacramento Kings, a league source told ZAGSBLOG.
June 24, 2018 | 1:17 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Hawks forward Mike Muscala has exercised his $5M player option, source tells ESPN. He will be back with Atlanta.