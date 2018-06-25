Michael Cunningham: Hawks coach Pierce on plan for rook…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks coach Pierce on plan for rooks at summer league: “Just throw these guys out there. We will give them some general concepts on offense and defense and then we will just see what we have in our players.”
June 25, 2018 | 2:10 pm EDT Update
Harden’s teammate Chris Paul is a close friend of James’. The “banana boat” group of Paul, James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are called that because they vacationed together and were photographed on a banana boat. But Harden insists Paul isn’t pushing James with a recruiting pitch.
“Nahh,” Harden said. “Him and Chris are really tight. As a friend, him and Chris are really good friends. I don’t think they talk about him coming to Houston. I think they talk about basketball and if LeBron wants to say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about coming your way,’ then that’s a discussion we can have. I don’t think they talk about it.”
Harden seems to be keeping a respectful distance. “Honestly, like, what, LeBron’s about to be in his 16th year in the league?,” Harden said. “I don’t think there’s anybody that can persuade him to go where he wants to go. I think it’s all up to him at this place in his career. He’s got three championships. It’s about business, it’s about family for him. Whether he wants to go to Houston or LA or stay in Cleveland, no GM, no friend, nobody can persuade him other than maybe his kids and his wife. Whatever he decides to do, he’ll do it.”
Ryan Ward: Paul George’s offseason will be featured in three-part SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) series. This will be an interesting watch for #Lakers and #Thunder fans
Ryan Ward: It will be called “Paul George: My Journey,” a three-part series that will debut in the 6 p.m. ET edition of @SportsCenter on Tuesday, June 26. #Lakers #Thunder
Ryan Ward: Part 3 of this @SportsCenter series, which will air after Paul George’s NBA plans are made public, will give viewers a look at what’s next for George and how he arrived at his ultimate decision. All three parts will be approximately six minutes in length. #Lakers #Thunder
After an All-Star season in Australia, 2013 St. Bonaventure graduate Demitrius Conger has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics.
And Joel Embiid made an appeal to James’ basketball mind on Sunday by trolling the Lakers with an Instagram post featuring Harry Styles.