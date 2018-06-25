USA Today Sports

Pierce said he’s confident Schroder will work well wi…

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Pierce said he’s confident Schroder will work well with Young when he returns.  “Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who were going to end up with in the draft and he was excited about where we are headed. I talked to him about playing with Trae and with the other guys. He’s back in Germany with his national team but he’s also excited about the guys that we have.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 25, 2018 | 3:54 pm EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors new assistant Adrian Griffin played his last 13 NBA games with a rookie Kevin Durant. He also played with Nowitzki, Nash, Pierce, Yao Ming and coached Westbrook, Paul George, Melo, Jimmy Butler, Rose, Oladipo. He played with AND coached former Raps asst Jerry Stackhouse.
9 mins ago via JLew1050

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , ,

Home