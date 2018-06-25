Pierce said he’s confident Schroder will work well wi…
Pierce said he’s confident Schroder will work well with Young when he returns. “Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who were going to end up with in the draft and he was excited about where we are headed. I talked to him about playing with Trae and with the other guys. He’s back in Germany with his national team but he’s also excited about the guys that we have.”
June 25, 2018 | 3:54 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: With Indiana declining team option on Lance Stephenson, Tyreke Evans and Will Barton are expected to be two of its free-agent targets.
Paul Garcia: Including Thad Young and Bogdanovic, the Pacers could open $25.8 million in cap space if they waived all other non-guaranteed contracts and renounced all free agent cap holds. If Thad opted out Indy could have $38.7 million in cap space.,
Bobby Marks: The cap situation in Indiana is fluid based on the $13.9M Thaddeus Young player option and the partially guaranteed $10M Al Jefferson contract. The Pacers currently project to have anywhere from $10M to $30M in room.
Adrian Wojnarowski: EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season, league sources tell ESPN.
Adam Himmelsbach: The Celtics and Euroleague star Brad Wanamaker are close to finalizing a contract, as @Adrian Wojnarowski said. According to a source, Boston is seeking a two-year deal and Wanamaker, a former Pitt star, is leaning toward one year. Either way, it’ll likely be done soon, possibly tomorrow.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando is waiving guard Shelvin Mack, league sources tell ESPN. He would’ve been guaranteed $6M this season. Mack will join the free agent market of capable back up guards.
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors new assistant Adrian Griffin played his last 13 NBA games with a rookie Kevin Durant. He also played with Nowitzki, Nash, Pierce, Yao Ming and coached Westbrook, Paul George, Melo, Jimmy Butler, Rose, Oladipo. He played with AND coached former Raps asst Jerry Stackhouse.
