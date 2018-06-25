He said that after talking with Schroder following the …
He said that after talking with Schroder following the draft he believes the veteran will help the incoming rookie adjust to the NBA. “I think Dennis will be a tremendous role model,” Pierce said Monday. “We’ve talked already about him and Trae not only coexisting, but him being a leader for Trae and helping him on the court. Dennis has had a lot of success in the league and he’s a guy that still has a lot of growing to go, and Trae is just trying to follow in those footsteps.”
June 25, 2018 | 3:54 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: ESPN Sources: With Indiana declining team option on Lance Stephenson, Tyreke Evans and Will Barton are expected to be two of its free-agent targets.
Paul Garcia: Including Thad Young and Bogdanovic, the Pacers could open $25.8 million in cap space if they waived all other non-guaranteed contracts and renounced all free agent cap holds. If Thad opted out Indy could have $38.7 million in cap space.,
Bobby Marks: The cap situation in Indiana is fluid based on the $13.9M Thaddeus Young player option and the partially guaranteed $10M Al Jefferson contract. The Pacers currently project to have anywhere from $10M to $30M in room.
Adrian Wojnarowski: EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season, league sources tell ESPN.
Adam Himmelsbach: The Celtics and Euroleague star Brad Wanamaker are close to finalizing a contract, as @Adrian Wojnarowski said. According to a source, Boston is seeking a two-year deal and Wanamaker, a former Pitt star, is leaning toward one year. Either way, it’ll likely be done soon, possibly tomorrow.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando is waiving guard Shelvin Mack, league sources tell ESPN. He would’ve been guaranteed $6M this season. Mack will join the free agent market of capable back up guards.
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors new assistant Adrian Griffin played his last 13 NBA games with a rookie Kevin Durant. He also played with Nowitzki, Nash, Pierce, Yao Ming and coached Westbrook, Paul George, Melo, Jimmy Butler, Rose, Oladipo. He played with AND coached former Raps asst Jerry Stackhouse.
