Marc J. Spears: Former NBA forward Malik Rose is expected to be hired as the @Detroit Pistons assistant general manager tomorrow, a source told @TheUndefeated. The two-time champion has been the @Atlanta Hawks basketball operations manager since 2015.
June 26, 2018 | 9:26 pm EDT Update
Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has acquired guard Austin Rivers from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for center Marcin Gortat.
“Acquiring Austin gives us another versatile, experienced player who provides scoring and playmaking,” said Grunfeld. “He is coming off a career year and his ability to create offense for himself and others will help our second unit and allow us to play a variety of lineups throughout the season.”
Vincent Ellis: League sources tell Free Press the #Pistons will not extend qualifying offer to two-way player and ex-OU star Kay Felder. He becomes UFA on July 1.
Marc J. Spears: Former Cavaliers assistant coach and director of player development Phil Handy has received interest from the Pistons, Kings and Raptors, a source said.
Enes Kanter: ‘I’m without country, without home now, and keep getting marriage proposals on social media to accelerate the process of getting US citizenship. And I’m like, you know what, I think I’m going to wait,’ 💍❌
Adam Himmelsbach: Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia with Kyrie at the Uncle Drew premiere. It really is wild and pretty cool that Kyrie is starring in his own movie.