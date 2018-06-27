Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks will not tender Josh …
Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks will not tender Josh Magette a qualifying offer, a league source told The Athletic. He will become an unrestricted free agent as a result. He played 18 games and averaged 12.9 assists per 100 possessions for Atlanta last season.
June 27, 2018 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
The Cavaliers will extend a $3.4 million qualifying offer to guard Rodney Hood, a league source confirmed. Hood will become a restricted free agent, but the move gives the Cavs the chance to match any offer Hood receives from another team. The league deadline to make qualifying offers is Friday.
Albert Nahmad: With the Mavericks withdrawing his $4.3M qualifying offer, Doug McDermott now becomes an unrestricted free agent. Dallas retains his Bird rights, with a corresponding $9.9M cap hold.
Albert Nahmad: Heat have tendered qualifying offers to both Derrick Walton Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr., making them restricted free agents with $1.3M cap holds. Coming off two-way contracts, their qualifying offers will be another two-way, for the $77,250 two-way salary, with $50,000 protected.
David ‘Dubi’ Pick: Source: Ex-NBA PF JaJuan Johnson, who led David Blatt and Darussafaka to the EuroCup championship, is close to deal to sign with Lokomotiv Kuban.
Ryan Wolstat: Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk on why he keeps showing up to play for Canada every summer: “I love the game of basketball, I love my country. Simple as that.
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have announced Assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted. She’ll be taking James Borrego’s place on the bench.
