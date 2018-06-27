USA Today Sports

June 27, 2018
Only a couple of days removed from Houston Rockets star James Harden being named NBA MVP, Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving didn’t quite answer if Harden was his choice for the award, instead delineating between two ways he looks at the who’s most valuable. “MVP, it’s hard to gauge nowadays, because now you have the people’s MVP and you have, like, the NBA’s MVP,” Irving said while guesting on radio station Hot 97 in New York, via ESPN. “I think the people’s MVP was definitely James [Harden], but the NBA MVP is definitely LeBron [James].”
