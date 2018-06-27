Malcolm Delaney: I don’t need messages of encourageme…
Malcolm Delaney: I don’t need messages of encouragement. Lol i signed a 2 year deal in atl, im a free agent. That’s what happens at the end of a contract lol. I’m good.. ain’t going no where, just see y’all on the other side. I’m grinding right now.. part of the business
June 27, 2018 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
Scott Bordow: Breaking Suns news: NBA source says team will not re-sign guard Elfrid Payton or center Alex Len. Gives Suns $10 million to use in cap space
Barry Jackson: Former UNLV shooting guard Rashad Vaughn, the 17th pick of 2015 draft, an interesting name added to Heat summer league roster. Averaged 3.0 ppg in 139 NBA games.
Scott Bordow: Dusan Ristic has decided not to play for Suns’ Las Vegas Summer League team. Phoenix will be looking for backup center to play behind Deandre Ayton
Only a couple of days removed from Houston Rockets star James Harden being named NBA MVP, Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving didn’t quite answer if Harden was his choice for the award, instead delineating between two ways he looks at the who’s most valuable. “MVP, it’s hard to gauge nowadays, because now you have the people’s MVP and you have, like, the NBA’s MVP,” Irving said while guesting on radio station Hot 97 in New York, via ESPN. “I think the people’s MVP was definitely James [Harden], but the NBA MVP is definitely LeBron [James].”
Harden was named MVP in a landslide vote, receiving 86 of the 101 first-place votes. James, who finished in second place, received the remaining 15. “If we’re talking strictly based off stats, like, [LeBron] checks every mark…He’s incredible,” Irving said. “He’s incredible.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Seth Curry, who missed season with a left tibia fracture, has been medically cleared and engaged in full basketball-related activities for a month, his agent Alex Saratsis told ESPN. Curry had his best season w/ Mavs in 2016-17, averaging 12.8 points in 29 mpg.
Josh Lewenberg: Dwane Casey, to @OverDrive1050, on what it was like to accept Coach of the Year as a member of another team: “It was unique. That’s a word you could use. It was different.”
Josh Lewenberg: Casey on @OverDrive1050: “Anybody that’s been fired, it hurts. You kind of feel like everything’s your fault when your fired. So that was hurtful, disappointing. But that’s Masai’s prerogative to make that decision… I know I can walk out of the city with my head held high.”